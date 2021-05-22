Defending champions Al Ahly qualified for the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League semifinals for the fourth time in five years with a 3-1 aggregate win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

This was after Al Ahly played to a 1-1 draw with the South Africans in the second leg in Pretoria.

Their healthy 2-0 win in the first leg in Cairo last weekend has now proved to be decisive.

The result meant coach Pitso Mosimane eliminated his former employers in his first competitive return to South Africa.

Al Ahly were on the front foot from the word go and they were ahead after just 11 minutes.

That was when Yasser Ibrahim finished off after picking the ball from a deflected corner-kick.

Mamelodi Sundowns, now needing four goals to overturn the tie were stunned into action and they laboured to get back on level terms, doing so after half an hour.

Mosa Lebusa finished off from a corner-kick, beating Mohamed Elshenawy in Ahly’s goal.

Mamelodi Sundowns pushed Al Ahly into their own half of the pitch as they looked to narrow the gap.

In the second half, they kept the pressure high but could not get themselves a second goal that would have definitely injected the fight in them.

NAN.