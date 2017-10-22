Tipper-Quarry Employers union to crash cost of construction, set to elect executives

The Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria said it is set to crash the cost of construction in Nigeria, boost development of the solid mineral sector and bridge the $2 trillion infrastructure deficit of the country.

Aliu Mayungbe, the Acting National Chairman of the union, disclosed this while announcing the maiden National Delegates Conference cum election of its national executives, which is to hold in Lagos on October 24, 2017.

The conference is scheduled to hold at the Lagos State Television premises in Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Mayungbe said that having executives at the national level of the union would strengthen its activities, unity and enable it reduce the activities of middle men who exploit building owners through overpricing and short fall of supplied goods.

The Acting National Chairman of the union mentioned that the central body would be a vehicle for transmitting government’s programmes to its members, eliminating unlicensed miners and also hold members accountable for their actions and inactions.

Also, Comrade Solomon Pitan, the Lagos State Chapter Secretary, said the economic impact that improved infrastructure has on national development could not be over-emphasised, adding that the government is in dire need of all sectors to revive the nation’s economy.

“There is no better time to work toward improving Nigeria’s infrastructure than now and no better time to contribute to the diversification of the country’s economy through participation in building a strong Solid Mineral and Transport sector,” Pitan said in a statement.

The Lagos State chapter Secretary noted that the conference would examine and proffer solutions to issues of concerns to both government, operators and customers in the sector.

“This dialogue will enable various stakeholders to deliberate on key issues relating to averting incessant building collapse in the country through usage of standard sand for building; multiple taxation, occupational safety and capacity building for members,” he said.

Pitan noted that to achieve these, the union, during the conference, would conduct an election to elect its national leaders that would steer the affairs of the organisation for the next four years.

The Secretary also emphasized that seasoned professionals, government officials and notable experts in the transport and mining sector would be available to interact with stakeholders.

It is worthy of note that the Union of Tipper and Quarry Employers of Nigeria has been operating at various chapters without a centre body.