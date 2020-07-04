A hit-and-run tipper on Saturday crushed a commercial motorcyclist to death in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, leaving the passenger seriously injured.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the incident occurred at Egbejila Junction on Airport Road.

An eyewitness told NAN that the tipper rammed into the waiting motorcyclist, who could not manoeuvre his way because some commercial tricycles had obstructed the way.

He said commercial tricycle drivers were fond of parking illegally at the junction, waiting for passengers to pick.

This, he said, had led to a similar auto crash in the past, but with no change of attitude among the tricycle operators.

While the corpse of the rider of the motorcycle was reportedly taken away by his relatives, the injured passenger was rushed to a nearby private hospital, Akorede Clinic and Maternity Home.

When NAN correspondent visited the hospital, its Medical Director, Dr. Grace Adesina, said the victim sustained a fracture on his right side.

Adesina, however, said the victim was in stable condition.

Confirming the incident, Jonathan Owoade, the Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, blamed the accident on loss of concentration.

Owoade also confirmed that the relatives of deceased had taken the corpse away and that the Police Post at Budo Nuhu had taken over the case.

The FRSC boss advised motorists and road users to always be guided by the traffic rules.

He said failure to adhere to traffic rules would often resort to road accidents.

NAN.