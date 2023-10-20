Tinubu’s wife tasks women in politics to support counterparts 

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has advised women in both elective and appointed positions to extend a hand of fellowship and sisterhood to other women.

This is contained in a press release signed by her Special Adviser on Media.

Tinubu also urged women to give adequate and proper representation to the people.

The First Lady was speaking while she received in audience the APC National Woman Leader, Dr Mary Alile Idele and her Deputy, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim.

While congratulating them on their emergence, Tinubu pointed out that the task ahead of them was enormous, as women play a vital role in politics.

“Women are indispensable; therefore, your work is enormous. APC women are versatile and committed and this is evident with the emergence of your predecessor as the Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Eradication.”

“We have elections coming up in some States soon, Imo, Kogi others. Let us work to ensure victory” she said.

In her remarks, Dr Idele noted that the number of women representation in the government has not been equaled since the 1960’s.

She appealed for more representation, saying that the women have a lot to give especially in assuring the people of a better Nation.

“We will let the women especially at the grassroots know that Renewed Hope came, it benefited them” Idele promised.

The Woman Leader and her deputy presented a plaque of appreciation to the First Lady on behalf of other APC women.