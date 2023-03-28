Tinubu’s wife greets Muslims on Ramadan fasting

Wife of President-elect, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has greeted Nigerian Muslims, particularly womenfolk and her Lagos Central constituents on the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

The greeting is contained in a press release she personally signed Tuesday.

It reads in part: “As we embark on this year’s Ramadan fast, we are reminded of the essence of this holy month: time to engage in sacrifice, self-discipline, self-reflection, and spiritual growth.

“It is a time for us to focus on our relationship with Allah, and to strengthen that relationship and connection with our community, particularly with the weak and indigent.

“As women, we play a vital role in our families and communities, and our contributions are valued and appreciated. But beyond fasting, offering prayers, giving thanks to Allah, renewing our faith and engaging in spiritual reflection during this special month, we must remember the needy and share food and drinks with them.

“During this holy month, I enjoin us to strive to embody the values of Ramadan in our daily lives. Let us engage in kindness, forgiveness, mercy, compassion, and generosity towards one another. Let us seek to serve those in need.

“Let us remember the less fortunate, and work to make a positive difference in our communities.

“I also urge us to seize this opportunity to offer prayers for the peace, unity and progress of our beloved country, Nigeria”.

Senator Tinubu prayed Allah to grant Muslim faithful all the blessings of the holy month and that the special season usher in “peace, happiness and prosperity in our lives and in Nigeria as a whole”.

She wished Muslims and their families a blissful Ramadan.