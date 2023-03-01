Tinubu’s victory: Teslim Folarin congratulates Oyo people, says it’s a new dawn

The Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council and Gubernatorial Candidate of the party in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has congratulated the people of Oyo State on the election of the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Senator Folarin in a statement issued in Ibadan said the election of Bola Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria marks a new dawn for real growth, development and prosperity for Oyo State and Nigeria in general.

Folarin, in the statement signed by the Chairman, Central Media Council for the Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaigns council in Oyo State, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, stated that the people of the state deserved to be congratulated and thanked profoundly, for their immense contributions to the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President elect.

Senator Folarin who expressed joy and happiness over the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election, maintained that the support and votes of the people of Oyo State went a long way towards the victory of the former Lagos State Governor in the presidential election.

Folarin who is also the Asiwaju Olubadan of Ibadan Land stated that he was particularly pleased that the generality of the people of the state spanning the entire 33 local government areas voted wisely, en-masse for Bola Tinubu.

“It is a thing of joy for us in Oyo State that we gave all the necessary support to Bola Tinubu while campaigning with the unprecedented crowd that received him during the presidential rally in Oyo State and more importantly with the 100 percent victory recorded in the entire 33 local government areas of the state. Thank God, we are truly the Asiwaju people.

“All our support and votes are recognized and deeply appreciated by the president-elect and I can assure you they would reflect in his interactions and dealings with Oyo State in all aspects of life.

Senator Folarin urged people of the state to consolidate their support for the All Progressives Congress by voting massively once again for the party in the gubernatorial and state assembly elections coming up on the 11th of this month.

“I am glad that as a state, we have decided to follow the progressive’s path. It is certainly the best way to go as the rewards and benefits of all the support and votes for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu could only be fully actualized with the election of an APC Governor in the state.

“As the Coordinator of the campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Oyo State, I am already in a good stead to form a cordial and functional synergy with the incoming president and get the best for Oyo State in terms of projects and juicy appointments for the people of Oyo State.

“It is indeed going to be a new dawn for us in Oyo State. A government of the All Progressives Congress at the centre led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Oyo State under APC led by me, is the best and this would give us the much desired greater Oyo State.

“On behalf of the President Elect, I thank all the good people of Oyo State for supporting and voting for the best candidate. Our collective decision to support and vote for the All Progressives Congress shall be abundantly rewarded. Thank you.”