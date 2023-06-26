Tinubu’s tsunami, house cleansing methodology, by Kehinde Aderemi

Since May 29, 2023 when Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it has been one shocker at a time – week in, week out. The wave of suspensions, sackings, retirements, appointments and re-appointments by the Federal Government appeared to be the order of the day with the new administration.

The political milieu is tensed and unpredictable. Like a chess game, nobody is too sure of the next action of the new Sheriff in town.

However, Nigerians begin to wonder if this was the political tsunami the president referred to in his inaugural speech as thorough “house cleansing”. Yes, if the house cleansing is what can save Nigeria from the abyss of social, political and economic deficit, I think we need it badly.

If it is the thorough house cleansing that we need to salvage the country from complete collapse, I pray it continues as Nigerians are waiting for a complete overhauling of the entire system. Nigerians are tired of the old order, a situation where things were done the abnormal way.

But as it is, things seemed to be taking drastic dimensions as Nigerians are anxious, looking forward to seeing the light at the end of the tunnel like women wait anxiously for the monthly mensural circle.

In truth, by the estimation of many Nigerians, President Tinubu started on a right footing by making some difficult decisions, but Nigerians cannot wait to see the impact.

We can see how the country had ceased to be the Father Christmas to neighbouring countries. We can see the spontaneous reaction of other African countries immediately fuel subsidy was removed. We can see how the oil mafia and cartels tried to adjust to the new order and the shocking upset that came with the removal of fuel subsidy.

Sadly, for a very long time, subsidy had been a scam that had brought Nigeria to its kneels. But now that it is gone, it is my hope that Nigerians can heave a sigh of relief.

Interestingly, as the subsidy removal brouhaha was going on, the suspension of former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, came as the second house cleansing approach of the President. Though it was not unexpected, not everybody gave the former CBN boss the chance of surviving the current tsunami. He couldn’t have enjoyed the same liberty he enjoyed under former President Muhammadu Buhari with Tinubu as the president of Nigeria. He need not be told that his time was up the very first day power changed hands from “baba go slow to baba no regrets”. But the ex-governor was playing around, pretending as if all was well until the big presidential hammer fell on his head.

Nigeria will not forget the Emefiele years. And funny enough, the same fate that befell the former CBN governor was what later played out in the case of the former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa. The EFCC former boss was swept off the position unceremoniously through Tinubu’s house cleansing methodology just a week after the CBN boss was axed.

Ironically, Tinubu’s tsunami and house cleansing was just like a time bomb that was waiting to explode and when it exploded, it brought in its wake many surprises. When the news broke out that all the Service Chiefs have been retired, I told a colleague that the situation is becoming very unpredictable. And that the way the wind is now blowing shows that the president is in control of this administration without looking back.

I told him that like every other Nigerian politician, President Tinubu is not a saint. As a former governor of Lagos State and the most respected political strategist in Nigeria today, he is surely a product of the bad system.

But whether we like him or not, it doesn’t matter. What matters most is getting the country out of the woods. At times, God uses a mad person on the streets to teach us lessons about humility and the spiritual lessons about life. But what really matters most is the lesson.

When he was giving reason for using the word “subsidy is gone”, President Tinubu said he was “possessed” by unusual courage to take that bold step when he knew that his aides had played a smart one on him by secretly removing the issue of subsidy in his inaugural speech. And he was left with no option than to say it as it is. Tinubu was bold enough to handle the Nigeria applecart. And there’s a plan that has been put in place to change the ugly narratives of this country. That I Know is President Tinubu’s plan.

As I have said earlier, nobody gave President Tinubu a chance of doing any miracle. But from day one of his ascension to the office as president of this country, he began to prove us wrong that he was ready to do the “unthinkable” and dared the establishments.

Finally, I believe if you’re the president of a country like Nigeria and you cannot find a way of writing your name in gold, then you are a failure.

. Aderemi writes from Lagos.