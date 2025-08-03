Tinubu’s second term to propel unending growth in Nigeria  – Olaosebikan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Kehinde Olaosebikan, has expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term would propel an unending growth and development in Nigeria.

Olaosebikan stated this during an interaction with the media in Ibadan over the weekend.

He said that the President would at the end of his second term in 2031 give Nigeria with the leadership qualities of a former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola as his successor for ceaseless progress of the evolving new and greater Nigeria just as he did in Lagos State in 2007.

He described the gang-up by some politicians of northern extraction against the president as pointless, counterproductive and anti-development as he said, the full utilisation of the constitutionally allowed two terms for President Tinubu was in the best interest of the North and the country, generally.

He maintained that the President would not only leave the country far better but ensure sustained growth and development through strategic leadership transition.

At the expiration of the second term in 2031, Tinubu, according to Olaosebikan, would, deploy his time-tested stratagems, hand over the baton of leadership to the best, and most competent Nigerian.

According to him, ‘’With the far-reaching policies and audacious steps being taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that are already leading to unprecedented growth of our economy, industry and commerce, what he needs from all of us, both the North and the South, is our total support and prayer.

‘’And for a leader with proven antecedents of attaining and sustaining successes seamlessly,’’ Olaosebikan submitted that it was certain that Nigeria was in excellent hands without any fear of any form relapse when he leaves office.

He therefore appealed to the agitators to end their bitterness and hate against the President and join the overwhelming majority of Nigerians already supporting and working for his much deserved and desired second term.

Olaosebikan who was the Chief Press Secretary to the governor of Oyo State from 1999 to 2003 and served as the Regional Coordinator, Media and Publicity for the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2023, noted that against all political permutations and expectations, President Bola Tinubu as the Governor of Lagos State in 2007 strategically made the outstandingly brilliant lawyer, highly organised and ever objective administrator, Fashola, who was eventually adjudged as the best man for the job, the governor of Lagos State.

Building on the solid foundation laid by Tinubu, Fashola, followed by all his successors, consolidated on the policies and programes of Bola Tinubu and progressively developing Lagos State, making it a model for other states in Nigeria in virtually all aspects of life.

From an internally generated revenue of about N600m in 1999 (like most states then), Lagos State now generates over 100 billion Naira in a month. The state, the second biggest economy in Africa, generated over 1.3 trillion Naira internally in 2024.

Olaosebikan, a former Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Oyo State added that if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu could accomplish and sustain such unmatched feats in Lagos State for 26 years, the greatness being established for Nigeria by the present government would be permanent.

