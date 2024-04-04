Tinubu’s resolution: Don’t take my simplicity for weakness — Fubara

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said implementing the presidential resolution on the political crisis in the state is a mark of respect for President Bola Tinubu.

The Governor said this should not be taken as a weakness as he could surprise those thinking that he was weak.

Fubara stated this on Wednesday at the Rivers State Government House Gate when he addressed members of Rivers State Local Government Workers on the platform of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees.

He told members of the union, who were on a solidarity and thank you visit, that the resolution he is implementing was not constitutional, but a political solution to the crisis.

He said: “But let me say it here, if that action that I have accepted to follow will be taken for my weakness, I will surprise them.”

Fubara told the workers of the immediate implementation of their promotion, payment of gratuities and consolidated salary for grade level 17, adding that he would liaise with the Accountant-General for smooth payment.

He noted that their solidarity visit was a reflection of the mood of the people across the state for implementing good policies and touching lives.

He said: “It is not about any other thing.

“It is about the lives you touched genuinely and the policies that you ensured were implemented without inducement.

“That is what you will be remembered for.

“I am happy standing with you in ensuring that the N30,000 minimum wage has been implemented.”