Tinubu’s reinstatement directive of Obasa, fake news – Lagos lawmaker

The purported directive by President Bola Tinubu to members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to reinstate embattled Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker has been described as “fake news” targeted at distracting the newly elected Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

This follows a report by an online platform that went viral on Sunday, attracting a series of reactions from the public.

According to the report, President Tinubu had pressured members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to allow the return of Obasa as Speaker three weeks after removal.

Tinubu was said to have told the lawmakers to let Obasa return because the political price for his removal could potentially outweigh the benefits of punishing his excesses, which bordered mainly on corruption and abuse of office.

“The president has sent instruction that we should start preparing to let him come back,” a senior Lagos politician who participated in a series of meetings over the weekend told the online media.

“The president said Obasa will spend only a short time before resigning on his terms,” the report stated.

The House of Assembly has been in the news since January 13, when Obasa was removed and replaced with the present Speaker, Princess Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

Obasa was removed by 32 of the 40 members of the Assembly, who faulted his leadership style for misconduct, misappropriation of funds, breach of public trust and highhandedness. There have been so many desperate attempts by Obasa to return to power.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker, who preferred anonymity, in reaction to the report, stated, “This is nothing but fake news based on the fact that she has met with The President, Mr Governor, The GAC and Past members from the 1st Assembly to the 9th Assembly, among many others.

“There have also been numerous courtesy calls and endorsements on the election of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly since the week of her election, further giving credence and authenticity to the legitimacy of her election.

“The circulation of the fake news has piqued the interest of many political observers, enthusiasts and citizens as they keep asking in one voice — “Is Obasa so important that he is being protected from above or are these just media stunts of a sore loser?”

“Lagos lawmakers are solidly behind the leadership of Rt Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who was constitutionally elected.”

However, an aide to Meranda, under anonymity, declined to make any official comment, saying the new Speaker was focused on the task ahead and would not be distracted by “cheap talks and mere speculations to cause confusion over leadership change of the assembly.”

