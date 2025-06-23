Tinubu’s reforms laying groundwork for long-term stability — Isiaka

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Gboyega Isiaka, has expressed support for the ongoing reforms by President Bola Tinubu, describing them as necessary in laying the groundwork for long-term stability and shared prosperity of Nigeria.

The representative of Yewa North/Imeko-Afon Federal Constituency said the positive outcomes of the reforms would earn Tinubu a second term in office in 2027.

The Ogun State Rep made the submissions at a media parley held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, to give account of his stewardship in the last two years of being in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Isiaka, a three-time governorship candidate and member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), underscored the removal of fuel subsidy, unification of foreign exchange rates, and tax reforms among other significant achievements as measures that have begun to yield measurable outcomes.

He noted that though there were still challenges in the country, there is a sense of cautious optimism in the air, adding that the sacrifices of today will secure a better future for Nigerians.

The lawmaker said: “Since assuming office, Mr. President has pursued a reform-driven economic agenda anchored on difficult yet necessary decisions.

“From the removal of fuel subsidies to the unification of foreign exchange rates, these measures have begun to yield measurable outcomes.

“Foreign exchange reserves have risen from $32.9 billion at the end of 2023 to over $38.448 billion as of today, while the federal fiscal deficit has narrowed significantly, signalling stronger financial discipline and improved economic management.

“Also, our exchange rate policy has yielded a stable and predictable exchange rate that enhances planning and encourages greater direct investment flows into the economy, while inflation, which had previously risen to alarming levels, is now beginning to trend downward.

“The recently passed Tax Reform Bill represents a major step forward, optimising revenue collection, reducing leakages, and enabling more sustainable investments in infrastructure and social services.

“The economy is gradually gaining resilience.

“Growth projections remain steady, with GDP expected to expand by an average of 3.5 percent through 2026.

“Monetary tightening by the Central Bank is beginning to rein in inflation, creating the fiscal space for a more balanced and productive economy.

“Indeed, where would we have been without these bold decisions?

“Instead of taking the easy path that offers short-term gain but long-term pain, the President has chosen a courageous and necessary leap and we commend him for that.

“His leadership has inspired growing confidence that Nigeria is turning a corner.

“Though there are still challenges, there is a sense of cautious optimism in the air.

“The reforms, while demanding, are laying the groundwork for long-term stability and shared prosperity.

“As a constituency, we align with this vision, believing that the sacrifices of today will secure a better future for Nigerians, sooner or later.”

Isiaka, who disclosed that he had sponsored five bills and moved five motions within the period under review, affirmed that he had maintained an active, focused, and productive legislative agenda, which had addressed both immediate needs and long-term development objectives of his constituency.

He added: “We have also amplified the voice of our constituents on the national stage.

“Most notably, we successfully advocated for the lifting of the eight-year ban on petroleum product sales within 20km of border towns, which is a policy that has systematically crippled our economy.

“The partial lifting we achieved has restored economic dignity and renewed commercial vitality across our constituency.”

The lawmaker highlighted the projects he facilitated to various communities, stressing that no fewer than 4,000 constituents have been empowered through carefully designed intervention programmes spanning key sectors.

Isiaka added: “We are methodically laying the foundation for a constituency where governance produces tangible outcomes, where human dignity is restored through economic opportunity, and where representation carries substantive meaning rather than ceremonial significance.

“This constitutes our interpretation of the mandate entrusted to us in 2023.

“We are only at the midpoint of this mandate, yet the foundation we have established remains solid and expandable.

“Our governing philosophy represents far more than political rhetoric, it embodies the standard by which we measure every action, every decision, and every outcome.

“The journey ahead demands greater vision, deeper commitment, and more strategic partnerships.

“We shall continue building bridges between federal opportunities and local needs, between national policies and community realities, between legislative possibilities and constituent aspirations.

“Our democracy thrives when representation produces results, when leadership translates into improved living conditions, and when public office serves as a vehicle for collective advancement rather than personal aggrandisement.”

