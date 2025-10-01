Tinubu’s reforms are tough but necessary medicine for distorted economy – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra says that President Bola Tinubu’s reforms are a necessary medicine for an economy that has long been distorted and papered over.

Soludo made the assertion during his remarks to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day anniversary as a sovereign state on Wednesday in Awka.

He said: ‘I commend President Tinubu’s courageous national reforms, including removal of subsidies, harmonisation of exchange rates, redesign of fiscal and tax policies as well as other structural reforms.

“These reforms, obviously, in the short term, are bound to have some disruptive effects, including some unanticipated pains and hardships.

“However, they are a necessary medicine for an economy long distorted and papered over.

“This is the time we must rebuild our nation on a firmer foundation and I urge Nigerians to stand firm, as the road to renewal requires sacrifice.

“But beyond these current hardships, lies a Nigeria where our currency gets stronger, our economy becomes more productive and our resources serve the many, not just the few.

“I encourage all Nigerians to support these reforms and demonstrate patriotism by obeying the law and paying taxes. This is the path to a more prosperous future,” he said.

The governor described Nigeria’s independence as a symbol of hope, freedom and possibility for the Black race.

“At 65, our national journey has been one of triumph and trials, progress and setbacks, conflicts and reconciliation.

“Through it all, the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian people has endured,” he said.

Soludo affirmed that his administration would continue to invest in human capital development, preparing the next generation to innovate, compete and thrive.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian Police, Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency, Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra Brigade, Nigerian Girl Guides Association, secondary and primary school students were part of the National Day parade led by SP Paul Igwenma, Parade Commander.