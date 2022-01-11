Tinubu’s presidential ambition, relief to teeming followers — Lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Setonji David, has said that the declaration and notification of the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to President Muhammadu Buhari had brought relief to his teeming followers.

He said Tinubu’s followers had received with absolute gladness his declaration of interest to contest the presidential election.

The former Lagos State Governor had on Monday told journalists that he was at the Presidential Villa to formally inform President Buhari of his presidential ambition in 2023.

Tinubu, who spoke after a closed door meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja, said though he had made his intention known to the President, he would continue to consult with Nigerians.

The APC stalwart said that he would like to take over from Buhari in 2023 to continue with the good works of the ruling APC.

David said: “It is a welcome development and a relief.

“A relief because our people have been appealing and begging our leader to come and declare to contest the presidential election in this country.

“Asiwaju is the man who has the wherewithal and capacity to revamp the economy of the nation and to bring everybody together.

“He is a good manager of people and resources.”

David, Chairman, Lagos Assembly Committee on Information, Publicity, Security and Strategy and a two-term lawmaker representing Badagry Constituency II, said Tinubu’s declaration of interest to contest the 2023 presidential election had been well received by his political family.