Former representative of Rivers South-East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said that the recent remarks by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Abeokuta, Ogun State of his contributions to President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergence as president and to the APC in Nigeria are facts no one can deny.

The governorship hopeful said this in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Parry Saroh Benson, on Saturday.

Abe insisted that there is nothing new or different about the statement, which has been publicly admitted by the President himself.

He further stated that all other aspirants in the presidential race have often talked of their own contributions to the success of President Buhari.

He said while Vice President Yemi Osinbajo talks of his contributions and loyalty to the President, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation, talks of his being a two-time Director General of his Campaign Council and his sacrificially breaking out of the Peoples Democratic Party to ensure his success.

He then wondered why it would be a crime for Tinubu to also make public, even flaunt, his own contributions to the success of the same President and the APC.

The Senator said: “It is no longer news to all genuine lovers of the APC, that the past seven years have witnessed all sorts of evil plots by desperate politicians to destroy the fabric of unity between President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He did not say anything new, which Nigerians do not know. So, the politically contrived hue and cry about the factual statement is to create disunity between both leaders in order to promote their plots to upstage Asiwaju and destroy him in a classic ‘use and dump fashion’.

“I appeal to all members of our great party, the APC, to disregard the innuendos aimed at painting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in bad light as, in the minds of the plotters, there is nothing he will do that will not attract condemnation.

“Delegates should focus on their future, the future of the country and our Party, and ignore these chameleons and wolves in sheep clothing; Asiwaju we know and Asiwaju we shall follow.

“Therefore, I urge all party faithful to be firm, especially delegates and be committed to the success of our party.”

Abe insisted that Asiwaju Tinubu “is the only one with the killer punch that can deliver victory to APC in Nigeria today”.