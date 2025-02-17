Tinubu’s Minister behind forceful takeover of LGs in Osun — National Assembly Caucus

The Osun State Caucus in the 10th National Assembly has accused an aide of President Bola Tinubu and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, of allegedly masterminding the move to forcefully and violently take over local government secretariats in Osun State.

As earlier reported by The Eagle Online, no fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead since the crisis erupted on Monday.

At a news briefing in Abuja on Monday, the lawmakers said Oyetola, a former governor of Osun State, connived with the Commissioner of Police, Director of State Services, and Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Osun State to unleash mayhem on the people.

Members of the caucus include the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Akogun Olalere Oyewumi; Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, and Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi Ajagunnla.

Others are Hon. Bamidele Salami, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke, Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro, Hon. Clement Akanni Olohunwa, Hon. Soji Adetunji, Hon. Adebayo Morufu Adewale, Hon. Mudashiru Lukman, Hon. Lanre Oladebo, and Hon. Sanya Omirin.

Also Read:

Speaking at the press conference on behalf of his colleagues at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Monday, Salami, the representative if Ede North/Ede South/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal Constituency, condemned the “brazen effrontery of the sacked Local Government Council officials to return to office notwithstanding the yet-to-be-set-aside decision of the Court of Appeal, Akure, against their return to the office”.

Salami, in his address to journalists on Monday, urged President Tinubu to instruct the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to properly advise the All Progressives Congress in Osun State on the futility of their barbaric actions and guide them appropriately on the true position of the law on this matter.

He said: “Today, the people of Osun woke up to a criminal takeover of the Local Government Secretariats across Osun State by these sacked officials who forcefully broke into the premises of the councils, aided by thugs and hooligans who have been shooting sporadically, wreaking havoc on the people of the State, thereby breaking law and order.

“Sadly, this is being perpetrated with the support of some security personnel, relying on a different court judgment, despite a subsisting court judgment which upheld the nullification of their purported election.

“We are aware that these dastardly acts are being carried out under the directives of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola and some notable leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State in active collaboration with the heads of Security Agencies in the State, namely: the Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security Service, and the State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

“This is an invitation to anarchy and it has broken law and order in the State, thereby causing chaos and mayhem which has threatened the relative peace being enjoyed by the good people of Osun State under the stewardship of the Peoples’ Governor, HE, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke.

“These desperate acts contradict common sense in view of the fact that there is a Local Government election scheduled for Saturday, 22nd of February to which the APC has purchased forms, conducted primaries, and actively engaged in campaigns in the last couple of months.

“It, therefore, baffles any right-thinking mind on how the same party and its leaders will turn around to insist that officials who were sacked over two years ago should forcefully take over office in a manner that disrupts the peace of the state.”

The caucus lamented that the desperate act in connivance with security agents is taking its toll as scores of Peoples Democratic Party members, local government workers, and other innocent persons, who it said, have been shot, brutalised, and harassed by APC thugs and security men in the last few hours.

Salami added: “There are several reports of attacks in various parts of the State. At Isokan Local Government, it was reported that three PDP members were shot dead by APC thugs in their bid to take over the local government secretariats.

“At Boripe Local Government, PDP members who were holding peaceful meetings were reportedly attacked by MOPOL and thugs working with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola.

“At Boluwaduro Local Government, Mr. Asiri Eniba (a notorious APC thug) reportedly led the assaults on PDP members, shooting sporadically across major towns in the area. At Ayedaade Local Government, APC thugs shot a member of the PDP to death with several wounded. At Ilesa East, APC thugs swooped on the local government Secretariat, macheting PDP members on sight.”

Post Views: 8