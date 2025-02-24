‘Tinubu’s message shamed them into action’, El-Rufai knocks detractors 

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has extended his gratitude to friends, associates, and well-wishers who celebrated his 65th birthday.

However, El-Rufai did not miss the opportunity of taking a jab at those he claimed were reluctant to acknowledge his birthday, until President Bola Tinubu’s message shamed them to do so.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, El-Rufai mocked his detractors, stating, “I want to thank everyone that sent me their prayers and best wishes, including those that didn’t want to until President Tinubu’s message shamed them into action.

“May the Almighty God accept our prayers and continue to shower his blessings on us and our people.”

The former governor also expressed his appreciation, saying, “It has been about a week since many friends, associates and admirers sent me various messages and prayers in commemoration of my 65th birthday.

“The prayers and good wishes were quite humbling and gratifying, but far too many and overwhelming for individual acknowledgement or response by me, hence this message.”

In addition, El-Rufai explained his efforts to acknowledge each message but admitted he may have missed some unintentionally.

“I have tried to repost, retweet and share all the birthday messages I received, but as an imperfect mortal, I am sure I couldn’t have done all.

“If I didn’t with yours, please forgive me. It is an omission of the head, not of the heart”, he pleaded.

He concluded his statement with prayers for continued health, happiness, and prosperity for himself and the nation.

“May Almighty Allah grant us even longer life, in good health, happiness and prosperity, in a Nigeria that flourishes as a beacon of progressive governance, democracy and equal opportunity for all. Thank you all, and God Bless”, he concluded.

