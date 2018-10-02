Tinubu’s interference has dragged Oyo State backwards – PDP candidate

The PDP candidate made the allegation in a statement by the Media Coordinator of the Makinde Campaign Office, Dotun Oyelade, on Monday.

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State for the 2019 election, Seyi Makinde, has accused the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and some businessmen of being behind the backwardness of the state.

Makinde said the interference of Tinubu and the businessmen has dragged the state backward.

He alleged that a repeat of the interference was witnessed even in the governorship primaries that took place in Ibadan, the state capital, on Sunday.

He said it was disrespectful to party members and the Oyo State people for Tinubu to dictate who should rule the state, alleging that the problems he created in Lagos State was still unresolved and festering.

The statement said: “Recall that similar imposition occurred in 2011 when former Governor Lam Adesina was sidelined in the process leading to the adoption of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, a decision that has drawn the state back leading to record indebtedness yet unsurpassed since the creation of the state in 1976.

“Why must outsiders insist on their stooges to rule us in Oyo State and why must we always accept their orders when what is left is a crumbling empire? For me, the masses of the state remain my motivators because they will insist that we build the state together for the benefit of all.”