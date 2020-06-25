The news we are getting now is that the household of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, just received a new addition as we can reliably inform you that his industrious and hardworking son, Seyi, and his equally wonderful wife, Layal, were blessed with a bouncing baby boy earlier today (Thursday).

Seyi is the philanthropic Chairman of Loatsad Promomedia, an out of home advert company, while the wife is the proprietor of Tots Toys here in Nigeria.

The baby was delivered today in a London hospital and we can inform you that both the mother and the new born are doing wonderfully well, with Seyi present for the birth.

The entire family are saying a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their prayers, support and well-wishes.

This will be Layal and Seyi’s second child as they already have an adorable daughter, Noella, who was born in 2016.

The family will make further announcements over the next few days.