Tinubu’s Government won’t find solution to economic hardship — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will not find the solution to the economic hardship in Nigeria, while asking the citizens to prepare for more difficult times.

The Prophet made the revelation public in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and issued on Sunday.

In the statement, Primate Ayodele stated that the country will not survive without borrowing money and it will lead to the incapacity of so many states.

He made it known that the economy will keep fluctuating and for the next four years, Nigeria will keep struggling with it as it is a time bomb that can explode any time.

The man of God pointed out that one of the solutions to eradicating economic hardship is by fighting corruption, but said this was not a possibility in Tinubu’s administration.

Primate Ayodele also reacted to the statement of the Chairman of BUA that the company will reduce cement to N3,000.

He explained that it is impossible for cement to come down to that price due to the economic woes that will still befall the country.

He said: “I want to advise the Minister of Finance and CBN Governor that there is no way Nigeria will survive without borrowing.

“So many states will be incapacitated if the country doesn’t borrow.

“Nigeria’s economy is sitting on a time bomb; the government will not get the solution to economic troubles.

“We will continue to suffer this for four years.

“The president needs so much work on the economy, if you don’t fight corruption you can’t eradicate economic hardship and I don’t see that fight happening.

“The CBN governor is sitting on a hot seat.

“BUA cement said he will bring down cement to N3000, I am not seeing the possibility because things will get tougher.”