Tinubu’s efforts at addressing insecurity, by Kabir Fagge Ali 

Nigeria has been plagued by various security challenges for over a decade, including insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and separatist agitations. Despite high expectations from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the situation has deteriorated further, with increased kidnappings and ransom demands.

According to a recent report, 3,707 citizens have been killed and 3,238 abducted between May 2023 and now.

The worsening security situation can be attributed to several factors, including under-resourced and poorly equipped security forces, corruption, high unemployment, poverty, weak governance structures, and a lack of political will.

However, it is encouraging to note that President Tinubu’s administration is adopting a comprehensive approach to address insecurity through the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. The strategy focuses on strengthening security forces, enhancing intelligence capabilities, and fostering regional and international collaboration.

Going by the feeler from ONSA, the administration has increased funding, provided modern equipment, and comprehensive training programs to enhance the operational capacity of the military, police and other security forces.

Additionally, we were told that the administration has prioritised addressing economic factors contributing to insecurity, investing in education, healthcare, and job creation to mitigate the underlying causes of crime and violence. Efforts to combat corruption within the security sector have also been intensified, and regional security cooperation has been enhanced through diplomatic engagements with neighbouring countries.

I strongly believe that to effectively address Nigeria’s security challenges, a comprehensive and multifaceted approach is required. This includes reforming and adequately equipping security agencies, enhancing accountability, economic development programs, investing in education and vocational training, building trust between security forces and local communities, establishing effective mechanisms for resolving disputes, and judicial reforms.

The government must also demonstrate strong political will, with consistent policies, adequate funding, and transparency. Citizens must also recognise that security is a collective responsibility, not just the responsibility of security forces.

It is undeniable the fact that President Tinubu’s administration has shown a commitment to addressing insecurity, but more needs to be done to restore public trust and confidence in the government’s ability to protect the nation. With a comprehensive approach and collective effort, Nigeria can overcome its security challenges and ensure peace and stability for its citizens.

. Ali, a youth corps member with PRNigeria Centre, wrote via [email protected].

