Tinubu’s economic reforms behind inflation decline, not by chance — Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says the gradual decline of headline inflation rate, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), is not by chance, but benefit of the President Bola Tinubu administration’s reforms and focused interventions.

Idris stated this on Friday in Abuja at the eighth edition of the Ministerial Press Briefing Session.

His comment was in reaction to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics, which showed that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 23.71 percent in April 2025, down from 24.23 percent recorded in March.

“The NBC released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2025, yesterday.

“According to the report, the headline inflation rate for April stood at 23.71 per cent, representing a decrease of 0.52 percent from the 24.23 per cent recorded in March 2025.

“Similarly, month-on-month inflation dropped by a notable 2.04 percent-from 3.90 per cent in March to 1.86 per cent in April.

“This has not happened by chance. The president’s focused interventions are clearly paying off.

“The benefits of reform, though gradual, are real and measurable,” he said.

The minister added that one of the major drivers of inflation which is food prices had been brought under control through the administration’s significant interventions, leading to a noticeable reduction in the cost of food items.

He assured that President Bola Tinubu led-administration would sustain the momentum of economic improvement by prioritising people-centered policies and promoting shared prosperity for all Nigerians.

He also assured that the administration would sustain the momentum by providing relief and restoring economic stability.

The Minister stated that Nigeria is turning a corner, and urged the media to continue disseminating the positive developments responsibly and constructively.

He emphasised that the government would remain accountable to the people.

