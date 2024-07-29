Tinubu’s daughter to market leaders: Warn your children, families against protest + Video

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the daughter of President Bola Tinubu, has advised market leaders in Lagos State to warn their children against participating in the planned August 1 to 10, 2024 nationwide protest.

The Iyaloja General of Lagos State delivered the message to the market leaders in a viral video over the weekend.

In the video seen by The Eagle Online, Tinubu-Ojo, who spoke in both English and Yoruba languages, said: “Let’s talk to ourselves, our children and our families that there is nothing like protesting in Lagos.

“It is just a ploy to destroy the country.

“See the last protest and the damage that was caused.

“Let’s not because a party is paying some people to fight, let’s not allow our children to participate.

“There is nothing like protest in Lagos State because the government of Lagos State is making us proud.

“They are making us happy.

“They give us a sense of belonging.

“The government at the centre just assumed office.

“Before you say a government is not doing well, let it last three years, at least.

“Prevention is better than treatment.

“We will not suffer loss of lives.

“Let everyone warn her children.”

