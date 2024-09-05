Tinubu’s consumer credit scheme kicks off with civil servants nationwide

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation has kicked off the disbursement of consumer credit to economically active Nigerians nationwide, through its growing list of participating financial institutions (PFIs).

Credit Direct, Nigeria’s largest lender to civil servants nationwide, is in this first wave of institutions and a subsidiary of the FCMB Group.

At a signing event on Thursday, CREDICORP announced the partnership with Credit Direct to accelerate mass access to consumer credit starting with civil servants across the country.

Beginning this September, this kickoff offers discounted direct consumer credit to over 15,000 civil servants per round. Civil servants on IPPIS now benefit from exclusive offers with reduced interest rates and flexible repayment plans for the purchase of domestic goods, mobility, medical care, electronics and other household needs.

The initiative is part of a much broader effort to support the well-being of Nigerians, which aligns with CREDICORP’s mission to accelerate consumer credit access to 50% of economically active Nigerians by 2030.

“We are excited to partner with Credit Direct to kick off President Tinubu’s consumer credit scheme with civil servants as Mr. President had promised,” said Uzoma Nwagba, CEO of CREDICORP. “By going through Credit Direct today, and subsequently our other financial institutions coming on stream in the next days and weeks as we target 500,000 civil servants, they can access instant and affordable credit to cushion economic shocks or afford consumer goods to improve the quality of their lives. This is just the start of a long, exciting journey with many parts and linkages that ultimately catalyse local industries as we expand consumption.”

Chukwuma Nwanze, CEO of Credit Direct, emphasised the importance of the partnership in fostering financial inclusion.

His words: “Our civil servants are vital to the nation’s growth and stability, and we are committed to supporting them with accessible credit facilities. This partnership with CREDICORP allows us to extend our services to more individuals, ensuring that all civil servants can access the funds they need quickly and easily, up to N3.5 million depending on their income and need. Over the past 17 years, Credit Direct has positively impacted the lives of millions of customers across Nigeria. With a presence in all 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, through branches and digital channels, we continue to serve working-class Nigerians nationwide.”

Key Features of the Credit Offer:- Lowest Interest Rates: Starting from September 3, 2024, civil servants will access loans at the lowest interest rates on the market. Applicants can access a wide range, and up to N3.5 million, depending on their income and need.- Flexible Repayment Plans: Customized repayment schedules designed to meet the unique needs of each borrower.- Quick and Easy Application Process: Streamlined procedures ensure fast access to funds, making it easier for civil servants to manage their financial needs.

For more information about the special credit offer and eligibility criteria, please visit www.creditdirect.ng or contact the customer service centre at 0700CREDITDIRECT, 02014482225, 0201700512. About CREDICORP The Nigeria Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) is a government-owned development finance institution committed to enhancing consumer credit access for Nigerians.

By addressing structural barriers and providing capital, guarantees, policy support and cultural reorientation, CREDICORP works towards an economically inclusive Nigeria where every working citizen can build personal equity and access essential consumer credit to improve the quality of their lives.

