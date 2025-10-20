Tinubu’s communication vision seeks to rebuild public trust – Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said President Bola Tinubu’s communication strategy under the Renewed Hope Agenda is aimed at restoring public trust in governance.

Idris spoke at the unveiling of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) “Abuja 2026,” an event organized by the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and scheduled to hold in Nigeria next year.

The ceremony took place at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, on Monday, and drew public relations professionals and practitioners from various sectors.

Highlighting Nigeria’s readiness to host the event, Idris emphasized the central role of effective communication in today’s digital age.

“The Power and Paradox of Communication is at the heart of humanity. It builds bridges, shapes nations, and drives change.

“But it also has the power to divide, distort, and destroy when misused,” he said.

He added, “In our digital and interconnected age, the speed of information has surpassed the speed of reflection. Words now travel faster than thought, and opinions often outrun truth.

“This is why our theme—‘Responsible Communication: The Voice of the World’—is not just timely, but essential.

“Responsible communication is not merely about what we say; it is about how, why, and to what end we say it.

“It is about truth, empathy, and service to the public good—values that are also the moral compass of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The Renewed Hope vision seeks to rebuild trust between government and the people—trust anchored on openness, engagement, and shared purpose. Communication is the lifeblood of that trust.”

Senator Osita Izunaso, representing the National Assembly, urged organizers to ensure synergy to showcase Nigeria positively before, during, and after the forum.

He called on government agencies to refurbish federal secretariat buildings, especially around Eagle Square, where key events are scheduled, and asked security agencies at airports and other major entry points to maintain conduct that enhances Nigeria’s image.

Dr. Ike Neliaku, President of NIPR, noted the progress Nigeria has made under the current administration, particularly in the aviation sector, which he said has provided notable improvements for Nigerians.

The unveiling marks a step toward positioning Nigeria as a global hub for public relations excellence and underscores the administration’s commitment to transparent, responsible, and impactful communication.