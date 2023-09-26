Tinubu’s certificate: Why Atiku is seeking release by CSU – Obaseki

The Director of Research and Documentation of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki, has offered reasons why his principal and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25, 2023 poll, Atiku Abubakar, is insisting on the release of President Ahmed Tinubu’s academic records by the Chicago State University.

He said this during a zoom conference hosted by Prof. Gold Emmanuel, a psychologist based in London, on Monday.

Obaseki said the principal reason was to prove a case of alleged identity theft.

He said: “Nigerians will be more demoralised that the owner of the certificate that President Tinubu is parading is a woman.

“We already know it as a fact, but we are seeking the release of the documents officially by CSU.”

The aide of the former Vice President said he was confident that the documents, when released, will compel the Supreme Court to consider fresh evidence in support of petitions currently before it.

He added: “Even when the court of first instance and the appellate court have convicted someone to death and minutes before the Supreme Court gives its final judgement and there arose a fresh and compelling facts and evidence, the apex court is bound to listen to the fresh facts before making its final judgement.

“It is an unwritten proviso that where there is a compelling factual fact other than what is already obtained in the Presidential Election Petition Court, that the Supreme Court will be bound to accept the new facts of law and rule on them.