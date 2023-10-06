Tinubu’s certificate: Peter Obi replies Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has reacted to the call by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to join in the legal battle challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificates.

The response of the former two-term Anambra State Governor was contained in a Labour Party statement on Thursday.

In the statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, Obi said he was focused on winning his case against Tinubu at the Supreme Court.

Ifoh said: “He has been in the vanguard of ensuring a just nation where justice must be the watchword, and he will not stop until Nigeria achieves the leadership it truly deserves.

“Obi has pontificated severally on the need for leaders to be good role models and to live a life worthy of emulation.

“This he has done by publicly putting his credentials in the open for verification.

“Nigeria will get better when men of integrity and honour drive the affairs of the nation.

“We therefore welcome every other interest willing to join us in our pursuit of a nation where justice shall reign.”