Tinubu’s Certificate: Non-Serving APC Senators call for caution, rule of law 

A group, 107 APC Non-Serving Senators has called for caution and a commitment to the rule of law on issues relating to alleged forgery of credentials against President Bola Tinubu by the opposition.

In a press release signed by its Protem Chairman, Senator Basheer Lado, the group acknowledged that President Tinubu has been a dedicated leader serving the nation with distinction and integrity for many years.

The allegations being fueled by the opposition, the organisation stated, are a matter before the court of law, adding that it trusts in the judicial process to address the claims fairly and impartially.

It added that it is not uncommon for world leaders or prominent figures to face challenges and allegations during their careers, relating that history “has shown us that allegations,when thoroughly examined, often reveal the truth or innocence of those who serve with honor”.

“We draw inspiration from leaders around the world who faced adversity but emerge with their integrity intact. We cite some examples of leaders who faced similar trials:

“The former U S President Barack Obama,during his tenure faced unfounded allegations questioning his place of birth and citizenship,notably referred to as the “ birther “ controversy.We draw important lessons from President Obama’s response to this challenge.

“Despite the baseless nature of the allegations,President Obama remained steadfast in his dedication to governing the United States.

” Narendra Modi-The Prime Minister of India faced allegations related to his educational qualifications during his tenure.His focus remained on governance,and his commitment to India’s development.

“These examples from around the world illustrate that challenges and allegations are not uncommon in the lives of leaders,particularly during moments of responsibility.They also demonstrate the power of truth,the strength of character,and the resilience of leadership.We believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will do the same.

“We, therefore, call upon the public to exercise patience and allow the legal process to run its course.Let us refrain from making hasty judgments and spreading negative comments on social media,which can be detrimental to the functioning of our government and the unity of our nation” the group stated.

It maintained that Presiden Tiinubu remains committed to the betterment of Nigeria and its citizens, adding that the association believes in the President’s leadership,his dedication to our nation’s progress,and his unwavering determination to overcome any challenges that may arise.

“In times of adversity,we must remember that leadership is often tested,our nation’s strength lies in unity and the pursuit of justice. We stand firmly behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and urge all Nigerians to do the same,as we trust that the truth will ultimately prevail.

“May wisdom and unity guide us through these testing times” the statement said.