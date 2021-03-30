Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 69th birthday celebrations have thrown up a number of issues – ranging from the sublime to the downright ridiculous.

While the respected politician’s friends have been celebrating him for his unique leadership and unquestionable influence on the polity, others who apparently nurse some form of grouse or the other outdo one another on the social media, especially Twitter, to say, write or post something capable of at least putting a chink in his armor.

One of such efforts is the issue that has been made out of his real age. Tinubu is celebrating his 69the birthday, but there are those who get the kicks from portraying him as a man who, for whatever reason known to him, has fraudulently abridged his real age by at least 10 years!

A twitter user, CHISOM @_PLICE put a purported screenshot taken of Tinubu’s profile on Wikipedia, showing that the politician was born on March 29, 1942. That puts his age at 79 (remember he’s celebrating 69 years this year).

CHISOM was apparently replying to a post on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s ?verified twitter page where the governor had congratulated his mentor on his 69th birthday.

For effect, CHISOM wrote his terse sarcasm to accompany his Wikipedia screenshot: ‘You guys forgot to change Tinubu’s age on Wikipedia’ (there is a red circle around the section on ‘Personal details’ showing 79 years).

Then this image and comment were let loose on several social media platforms.

Another instance is also hinged on comments made by Sanwo-Olu on his ?verified twitter handle @jidesanwoolu.

The governor had purportedly posted a ‘happy birthday’ poster of Tinubu whom he called a ‘Pathfinder’, with the figure ‘69’ conspicuously displayed on it. He accompanied it with the comments: “Hearty congratulations to our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on the joyous occasion of his 69th birthday.”

Two twitter users were obviously not impressed. Theo Abu @TheoAbuAgada posted: ‘He was 9 when he gave birth to his first daughter?’ to which Tife @Tife_fabunmi quipped: ‘Tinubu is 69 years old, his daughter is 60 years old. Hmmmm what God cannot do does not exist’.

These comments were also highlighted with a red circle.

The Eagle Online’s checks on Wikipedia, however, showed that it was recorded that Tinubu was indeed born on March 29, 1952, which puts his age at 69.

It can be assumed that the Tinubu’s daughter being referred to in the jibes is Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the current Iyaloja of Nigeria. There are claims that she was born in 1961. That would indeed put her chronological age at 60, but Eagle Online found, as yet, no proofs to support such claim.

Or take instance during which the respected politician stumbled while arriving at the Arewa House for the Sadauna Lecture he delivered in Kaduna on Saturday. This also spawned series of tweets, some containing mockery, invectives – and even subtle curses!

A twitter user YOLICOM @YOLICOM6 wrote: ‘Tinubu stumbled and will continue to stumble until he meets his fate. The blood of the innocent must be avenged.

Another user adeseyeagoi @adeseyeagoi wrote: ‘I just watch (sic!) a video where Tinubu almost stumbled on the floor. The 2023 struggle is real.’

But it was not all criticisms; there were others who thought there was nothing to it.

Festus Akpotohwo @FAkpotoho said ‘Nothing fantastic about that! Anybody, including my humble self, could have stumbled if I misstep. We are humans and Tinubu is not a super human who could float in the air so as to avoid stumbling!’

Bad weather had prevented many dignitaries from physically attending the politician’s 12th colloquium in Kano, and had to attend virtually. Surely, there are some who would vow it was punishment from the gods!