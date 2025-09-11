Tinubu’s aide gifts winner of English Skills and Debate N1m

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Hon. Delu Bulus Yakubu, has celebrated 17-year-old Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu, the winner of the World best Global English Language Skills and overall Debates Competition at the 2025 TeenEagle Global Finals in London, United Kingdom and presented her with a N1 million gift

Speaking at the reception for the global award winner in Abuja on Wednesday, the presidential aide, who has been a long time philanthropist and promoter of Education, especially for the girl-child, urged Nigerian youths to leverage on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu on quality education.

Yakubu stated the need for Nigerian youths to emulate Aminu’s dedication and commitment to her studies to attain greater heights and promote Nigeria’s image.

Responding, Aminu expressed her appreciation to the administration of President Tinubu and the SSA for finding it worthy to invite and celebrate her.

She further encouraged her fellow Nigerian school-aged youths to re-focus their attention towards acquiring quality education in order to contribute their quotas to the development of the country.

