Tinubu’s aide downplays slip at Democracy Day event as mere misstep

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has played down concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s brief slip while boarding a parade vehicle at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration in Abuja.

The aide’s statement comes after videos circulated showing the President momentarily losing his footing while stepping into the vehicle.

Also Read:

The aide, in a post on his X handle on Wednesday, said, “Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues.”