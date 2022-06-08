APC presidential ticket: Tinubu in landslide win + Full results

Former Governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has emerged winner of the presidential primary of the party.

The presidential primaries, held at the Eagle Square, Abuja from Tuesday till Wednesday, saw Tinubu in a landslide win.

He scored a total of 1,271 votes.

He beat former Rivers State Governor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to a very distant second position.

Amaechi scored 316 votes.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), came third with 235 votes.

The results at a glance:

Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu: 1.271

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba: 1

Governor Dave Umahi: 38

Pastor Tunde Bakare: 0

Senator Ahmed Yerima: 4

Rotimi Amaechi: 316

Professor Yemi Osinbajo: 235

Senator Rochas Okorocha: 0

Governor Yayah Bello: 47

Jack Rich: 0

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu: 1

Senator Ahmed Lawan: 152

Professor Ben Ayade: 37

Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu: 0

Void votes: 13.