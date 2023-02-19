Tinubu will tackle revenue leakages — Keyamo

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has said the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed tinubu, will tackle revenue leakages if elected.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment stated this when he appeared at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum.

He said that one of the first issues that Tinubu would address was the issue of revenue leakages, adding that tackling Nigeria’s dwindling revenue was crucial for any meaningful development.

Keyamo said at the Forum in Abuja on Sunday: “The issue of insecurity and unemployment can be addressed when the issue of our revenue is addressed.

“One of the first port of call for revenue is our subsidy.

“The subsidy regime.

“Don’t even forget that in the 2023 Budget, subsidy was only provided till June.

“So is he going now to get supplementary budget in the face of our borrowings, in the face of our deficit budget to further subsidise?

“Do you think a new government will do that?”

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, said that the APC-led administration had set an enviable record on the issue of women’s emancipation.

He said: “We have complied more than any party to the 35 per cent women’s affirmative action.

“Which other party has complied?

“We sold our forms free.

“Let me tell you in terms of elected representatives: Which party since 1999, I mean, has gone to the core North to give women their gubernatorial tickets?

“It has never happened in any other party except APC.

“It is party structure that mobilised for them and said make sure you give these women.

“It is the conservative North, not even the South, we gave major gubernatorial tickets to women and you know the two of them: late Aisha Al-Hassan, aka Mama Taraba, and Senator Aisha Binani, the APC gubernatorial candidate in Adamawa.

“Tell me which other major party fulfilled that now.

“Tinubu that is contesting was the first governor and first leader of the party that made it almost like a tradition that a woman must be the deputy governor.

“That is what is now propping them up.

“So in the whole of Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos, he was the one that established that tradition.

“He started that tradition in the South West.

“He was one of the first persons to pick a woman.

“In all respects, we respected, we respect women more than any other party.”