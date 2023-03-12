Tinubu will rule till 2031, then hand over to a Northerner — Joe Igbokwe

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has said that President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will rule till 2031 and then hand over to a Northerner.

Nigeria’s presidents are entitled to a maximum of eight years in office made up of two terms of four years each.

Igbokwe, who spoke on his Facebook page on Friday, was responding to a comment made by another user of the social media platform, Ejike Akunna, on his call for support for Sanwo-Olu’s reelection bid.

The Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu, who is from the South East and was given his first political appointment by Tinubu, during his reign as Lagos State Governor between 1999 and 2007, had written: “President-Elect ASIWAJU BAT is a good friend of the Igbo and he did his best for prominent Igbo businessmen and women in Lagos including me.

“This is payback time and we should do this by voting for GOV SANWO OLU en-mass on March 18.”

Reacting, Akunna, apparently from the South East, wrote: “Dash him your wife and daughters and enthrone him as your family deity.

“That’ll be adequate payback.”

Igbokwe then replied him: “When I see the level of despicable abuses and calling of names coming from the South East young people I run away with the thinking that we did not do our duties as parents.

“Shame has enveloped me from head to toes.

“Ejike Akunna jisieike, mark my words here: Asiwaju from 2023 to 2031 and another Northerner from 2031 to 2039.

“We will still be children of anger and children of hate and life goes on.

“We will be onlookers because we refused to play politics.

“Dazzol!!!”

The Eagle Online recalls that there has been a call for presidential power shift to the South East.

The closest the people of the South East had come to achieving this was in the February 25, 2023 polls, where the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was declared as having come third by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Obi, a former two-term Governor of Anambra State, has dragged the INEC to court, claiming victory in the election in which Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was declared winner and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party the first runner-up.