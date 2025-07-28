Tinubu, wife receive Super Falcons at Villa after historic WAFCON win

President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, received Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the Presidential Villa on Monday, following their record victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Saturday.

The coaster buses conveying the players and coaching crew arrived at the forecourt of the Aso Rock shortly before 04:36 p.m. local time.

The Super Falcons, 10-time African champions after their 3-2 comeback over the Atlas Lionesses Morocco, were received by the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, upon their arrival.

In a post-match video call on Saturday night, President Tinubu praised captain and tournament MVP Rasheedat Ajibade.

He also praised Nigeria’s rally from a 2-0 half-time deficit to claim the WAFCON title.

Over the past decade, the Super Falcons have won four Women’s Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2024, bringing their total to 10.

