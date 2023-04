The president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, returned to Nigeria on Monday afternoon after spending 34 days in Paris, France.

Tinubu arrived in company of his wife, Remi, at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 4:20 pm.

He was escorted from the airport by a carnival-like motorcade to the Defence House. Also, various support groups were present to welcome him.