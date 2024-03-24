Tinubu welcomes release of Kaduna schoolchildren

President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the news of the release of the Kuriga schoolchildren in Kaduna State, emphasising the importance of collaboration between the federal government and states for expected outcomes, especially on matters of security.

This was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday.

Ngelale said the President commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, security agencies and Kaduna State Government for the dispatch and diligence with which they handled this situation, noting that incipient urgency, meticulous attention and tireless dedication are critical to optimal outcomes in cases of mass abductions.

President Tinubu also welcomed the release of pupils of a Tsangaya school in Sokoto State, commending all the parties to the feat for their valiant effort.

He assured Nigerians that his administration is deploying detailed strategies to ensure that “our schools remain safe sanctuaries of learning, not lairs for wanton abductions”.