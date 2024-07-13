Tinubu vows to complete East West Road linking three states

President Bola Tinubu says plans are underway to complete the rehabilitation of the East West Road connecting Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States.

Tinubu said this at the end of a three-day Stakeholders Summit organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission.

Represented by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Tinubu said at the closing ceremony of the programme on Friday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, that his administration was supporting NDDC to deliver his Renewed Hope Agenda for the Niger Delta people.

He said: “The NDDC board will work to deliver my Renewed Hope Agenda, ranging from food security, poverty alleviation, inclusivity, job creation, anti-corruption and rule of law, among others.

“I am aware of the many complaints about NDDC but I assure you that this time around we will change the narrative for the benefit of the Niger Delta people.”

The President emphasised the need for the commission to change its approach in order to transform the region.

He said: “Therefore, we must be committed to how the zone can be transformed in line with my agenda for sustainable development of the region.

“I am committed to ensuring the development of the region and ensuring that the East West Road would be tackled.”

Akpabio, speaking as the Senate President, said that Tinubu had authorised NDDC to secure a N1 trillion loan to complete all abandoned projects in the region.

He said that the President had also given the assurance that the Lagos to Calabar coastal highway project would commence simultaneously from both states.

He said: “The National Assembly is satisfied with what NDDC management and board is doing, and so we will do everything possible to ensure that the East West Road is completed within our tenure.

“It is no longer going to be the lack of funds but a question of committing to spending NDDC funds only in the Niger Delta.”

