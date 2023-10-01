Tinubu vows to clear rots in CBN, reveals investigator’s report for release soon

President Bola Tinubu has pledged a thorough house cleaning of many unethical practices and misconducts that have thrived in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Tinubu, who pointed out the decay at the apex bank, spoke on Sunday in a special 63rd Independence Anniversary broadcast.

He assured that the housecleaning is well underway, recalling that already a new leadership for the CBN has been constituted.

He also confirmed that his special investigator will soon present his findings on past lapses and how to prevent similar reoccurrences.

To this end, the President affirmed that henceforth, “monetary policy shall be for the benefit of all and not the exclusive province of the powerful and wealthy”.

He said: “I pledged a thorough housecleaning of the den of malfeasance the CBN had become.

“That housecleaning is well underway.

“A new leadership for the Central Bank has been constituted.

“Also, my special investigator will soon present his findings on past lapses and how to prevent similar reoccurrences.

“Henceforth, monetary policy shall be for the benefit of all and not the exclusive province of the powerful and wealthy.”

Tinubu reaffirmed that wise tax policy is essential to economic fairness and development, adding that he had in line with this inaugurated a Committee on Tax Reforms to improve the efficiency of tax administration in the country and address fiscal policies that are unfair or hinder the business environment and slow our growth.

He disclosed to boost employment and urban incomes, “we are providing investment funding for enterprises with great potential.

“Similarly, we are increasing investment in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

“Commencing this month, the social safety net is being extended through the expansion of cash transfer programs to an additional 15 million vulnerable households.

“My administration shall always accord the highest priority to the safety of the people. Inter-Service collaboration and intelligence sharing have been enhanced.

“Our Service Chiefs have been tasked with the vital responsibility of rebuilding the capacities of our security services.”

Tinubu saluted and commended security forces for keeping citizens safe and “securing our territorial integrity”, attesting that many have paid the ultimate sacrifice, his government remembers them today and their families.

He pledged: “We shall equip our forces with the ways and means needed to perform their urgent task on behalf of the people.

“We shall continue to make key appointments in line with the provisions of the Constitution and with fairness toward all.

“Women, Youth and the physically challenged shall continue to be given due regard in these appointments.”

Tinubu congratulated the National Assembly for its role in the quick take-off of this administration through the performance of its constitutional duties of confirmation and oversight.

He also praised the judiciary as a pillar of democracy and fairness.