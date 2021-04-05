National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, widow of the late activist and columnist, Yinka Odumakin.

The former Lagos State Governor visited the widow at the Odumakin’s Lagos residence on Monday.

Odumakin was a staunch critic of Tinubu and many other politicians in the country.

The late activist canvassed the ideas of restructuring, fiscal federalism, decentralised policing as solutions to the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Tinubu had in a statement on Saturday said the story of Nigeria’s democracy will not be complete without mentioning Odumakin.

He recalled the contribution of Odumakin to the June 12 struggle after the annulment of the presidential election won by late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The military under General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida annulled the election.