Tinubu urges South-East leaders to emulate late Michael Okpara’s politics

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday charged the South-East political elites to emulate the brand of inclusive politics played by the Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, late Dr Michael Okpara.

Tinubu gave the charge during his visit to Abia where he inaugurated the renovated and retrofitted Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia.

The president, represented by the Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, described Okpara as a visionary politician, who positioned the region at the centre of national politics.

He said that the late elder statesman played to the centre and created a place for the South-East in the business of nation building.

He commended the Abia Government for the transformation of the edifice, saying that the structure had become a modern landmark, worthy of the late Okpara’s memory.

Tinubu said that he holds the South-East in high regard and has demonstrated it through his inclusiveness in governance, which focuses on nation building and even socioeconomic development or the country.

He said that he was in Abia to inaugurate various projects that would improve the well-being of the residents.

“Some are federal projects performed by the Governor; others are state projects.

“But projects, whether they are federal or state, the important thing is to touch the lives of the people of our state,” the president said.

In a remark, the state Governor, Dr Alex Otti, recalled that the auditorium was abandoned for many years until his administration began its renovation in late 2023.

“Today, it is a standing edifice worthy of beholding and by the time we make a step inside, Your Excellency, you will be happy with the quality of work that is done,” Otti said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Benjamin Kalu, the lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial Zone, Sen. Enyinnya Abaribe, and the Deputy Governor of Abia, Mr Ikechukwu Emetu.

Others are the Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Mr Emmanuel Emeruwa, the former Deputy Governor of Abia, Chief Ude Oko-Chukwu, and top government functionaries, amongst other dignitaries.