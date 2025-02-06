Tinubu urges proprietors on school safety as 17 pupils die

Following the death of 17 pupils on Tuesday night at an Islamic school, President Bola Tinubu has urged proprietors to make safety a top priority.

President Tinubu spoke on Wednesday following a fire outbreak that affected an Islamic school in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State.

The President, who sent heartfelt condolences to parents, guardians, and families who lost loved ones in a fire outbreak, he also commiserated with the Zamfara State Government and owners of the school and prayed for the quick recovery of those receiving medical attention.

He enjoined all public and private schools to prioritise children’s safety and security at all times and directed regulatory authorities in the education sector to ensure compliance with safety standards.

The President prayed that God Almighty will grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed and comfort to their loved ones.

