Tinubu urges Niger Delta stakeholders to support NDDC

President Bola Tinubu has charged leaders from the South-South zone and Niger Delta stakeholders to support the Niger Delta Development Commission in its quest to fast track the development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

The President gave the charge when he met with the leaders of Pan Niger Delta Forum at the Council Chambers in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He commended the political leaders in the Niger Delta and urged them to do more to encourage the agencies driving the development process in the region.

Tinubu stated: “Community development is very close to my heart. The NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is doing a great job and should be encouraged to do more.

“He is your son. We are all proud of him. Yes, there are lots of misadventures around Nigeria on democracy. We will continue to work on preserving the integrity and character of our legislators.”

The President advised the leaders to be more broadminded, selfless, and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, both politically and economically.

He affirmed: “Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg. I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened.”

President Tinubu told the delegation that his priority remains community development, particularly projects and programmes that positively impact citizens.

He noted that the ongoing coastal road project will create new economic benefits for the Niger Delta and the country.

“We are already working with international companies to build ports in the Niger Delta States,” he stated.

King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom and Co-Chairman of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, thanked the President for his commitment to South-South well-being and appointments given to Niger Delta indigenes.

“Your government has taken the bull by the horns, and we are sure you will succeed. We are here to give you our assurance and support. I can say now that God bless Nigeria and your government,” he said.

Post Views: 13