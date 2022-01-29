Tinubu travels abroad, aide adduces reason for journey, gives length of trip

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has left Nigeria for the United Kingdom.

According to available information, Tinubu, who two weeks ago declared for the 2023 presidential race, left Nigeria on Friday.

The decision of the two-term former Lagos State Governor to travel abroad has dominated the media space, especially the social media, with some suggesting he went for medical treatment.

Tinubu was last year in the UK for an extended period of time for a surgery on his knee.

But reacting to the development, the Media Adviser to the National Leader of the APC, Alhaji Tunde Rahman, said Tinubu’s trip was to further consult on his presidential ambition.

Rahman said in a statement on Friday: “Asiwaju Tinubu is in fine health and excellent spirits.

“The speculations in a national newspaper and on social media are just what they are: unfounded and untrue speculations.

“Asiwaju’s trip to the UK is not to rest or because of any illness.

“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full.

“Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity.

“Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad are completed.”