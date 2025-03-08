Tinubu to Women: You’re the Bedrock of Our Nation

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday celebrated the resilience, brilliance, and indispensable contributions of Nigerian women in a personal message to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day.

He described Nigerian women as the bedrock of the nation, driving progress from homes to farms, boardrooms, and communities.

He noted that, even 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, too many women still face barriers that limit their potential.

“Our administration is committed to our Renewed Hope pledge to dismantle obstacles, expand access to finance, and ensure equitable opportunities in governance, agriculture, and every sector. To our mothers, daughters, sisters – your strength fuels Nigeria’s future. Together, we rise!” the President wrote.

