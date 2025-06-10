Tinubu to Wike: Don’t pay attention to busybodies, bystanders

President Bola Tinubu has urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to ignore busybodies and naysayers distracting him from his work.

The President said this during the inauguration ceremony of the rehabilitated International Conference Centre in the FCT, Abuja on Tuesday.

While praising President Tinubu for showing leadership and giving him a matching order to rehabilitate the Centre, Wike said he was pressured about the project.

In his speech, President Tinubu said the center’s rehabilitation is part of his administration’s efforts to “change the way we do things and reflect us as people of quality, people of character.”

He told Wike to focus on his work in the FCT and ignore busybodies and bystanders.

“Don’t pay attention to the busybodies and the bystanders. Whatever they say, continue with your good work. You’re a transformational leader, you have the foresight and determination to succeed.”

Earlier in his speech, Wike said the conference complex built in 1991 by the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida was an eyesore because no renovation work had been done on it since its first inauguration.

Wike said any agency and ministry that intends to use the halls within the centre must pay to sustain and maintain the facility.

He said, “How do we sustain this? I want to let everybody know, whether you’re a ministry, or an agency and you want to use this, you have to pay something, that is the only way it can be sustained. Nothing like my brother, my sister is going to have a wedding. If you want to use a place like this, then you must drop something.”

President Tinubu reiterated Wike’s remark that anyone willing to use the conference centre must pay for it.

The facility named after the president was reconstructed by Julius Berger Engineering Company.

