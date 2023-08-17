Tinubu to swears in Minister next week 

President Bola Tinubu will swear-in his Ministers just being assigned portfolios next week.

The event according to the Director, Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey is slated for Monday, August 21 at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja by 10 am.

The statement reads in part: “The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Venue: State House Conference Centre,

Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 AM

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am .”

He listed the Ministers and their assigned portfolios as follows:

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru

Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle

Minister of Education, Tahir Maman

Minister of State, Education, Yusuf Sununu

Minister of Housing &Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing &Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo

Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari

Minister of State, Agriculture, and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi

Minister of Interior, Saidu Alkali

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Ali Pate

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam

Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu

Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong

Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake

Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John

Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of Works, David Umahi

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperipe Ekpo

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy