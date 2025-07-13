Tinubu to Soyinka at 91: You remain an inspiration

President Bola Tinubu has extended his good wishes to Professor Wole Soyinka, the globally renowned literary icon and Nobel Laureate, as he celebrates his 91st birthday on Sunday (today), saying he remains an inspiration.

The tribute to Soyinka was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday.

Professor Soyinka, a well-decorated literary giant, activist, cultural icon, and public intellectual, is known for his extraordinary creative and artistic talent, evident in his plays, poems, memoirs, essays, and other artistic productions.

In the statement by Onanuga, President Tinubu noted the contributions of the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986 to education, pro-democracy, and human rights movements, cultural diplomacy, and nation-building over the last several decades.

He described Professor Soyinka as a massive source of inspiration to Nigerians and, most especially, generations of younger writers worldwide who, on their own, have also attained great national and international prominence.

President Tinubu acknowledged his decades of association, friendship, and collaboration with the accomplished statesman.

He said: “I rejoice with Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, on reaching another year and praise his continuing service and contributions to our nation’s development.

“Professor Soyinka is an uncommon patriot who has continued to demonstrate his undying love for our country.

“Even at the grand old age, he continues to be a source of inspiration to fellow citizens and people around the world.

“We are grateful for his long years of service to Nigeria and humanity.

“I value my association with Professor Soyinka and several collaborations to advance the progress and development of Nigeria.

“On this special day that marks the beginning of the journey into the last decade of his centennial, I wish Professor Wole Soyinka good health and more years in sound mind.”

