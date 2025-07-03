Tinubu to Saint Lucian Students: Education is your greatest tool

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to deepening collaboration with Saint Lucia in education, culture, and technology, adding that it is the greatest tool they have.

The President visited the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College in Morne Fortune, Castries, on Tuesday, the fourth day of his State Visit to Saint Lucia.

He engaged with faculty, staff, and students of the institution named after Sir Arthur Lewis, the 1979 Nobel Laureate in Economic Sciences.

Addressing the gathering, President Tinubu described the student community as vital to building a stronger Afro-Caribbean future.

He announced a cultural exchange opportunity for the college’s performing arts group following a stage performance of The Drum Maker, based on the work of Saint Lucian playwright, Kendel Hippolyte.

“I offer a trip – at their convenience – for the performing arts group to come and mix with the talents that we have in Nigeria,” Tinubu said, clarifying that the invitation is independent of the tuition-free scholarship programme for students from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

Acknowledging education as the most effective weapon against poverty, the President encouraged students to be bold, consistent, and disciplined in their pursuit of knowledge.

He said: “Nothing like education can fight poverty.

“If anybody tells you that education is not crucial, ask the person to try ignorance.”

Tinubu stressed the importance of time management, perseverance, and critical thinking: “What you get out of this college is your own that you can use to achieve anything in life.

“Just be determined, consistent, and bold.

“Be intellectually inquisitive.”

President Tinubu urged students not to abandon analytical thinking because of the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

He said: “Don’t depend on AI technology to find you the solution.

“Go through like a recipe in the kitchen, one after the other.

“Then you solve the problem.

“Once you solve the problem, you see satisfaction in yourself and pride in achievement.”

Highlighting the deep historical and cultural links between Africa and the Caribbean, the President reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to Afrocentric policies and South-South cooperation.

He said: “I believe Nigeria will collaborate with Saint Lucia to make a difference in the lives of our Black race.

“In our national anthem, we pledge to hand over a banner without stain to the generation that comes after us.

“We will give you that banner if you work hard, honestly, and consistently.”

Edward Shadrack, Saint Lucia’s Minister for Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, described the President’s visit as a powerful testament to the enduring ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

“Your presence here today is a powerful testament to the enduring bonds between Africa and the Caribbean – ties deeply rooted in shared history, culture, and aspirations,” the Minister said, adding: “Today’s gathering symbolises more than a diplomatic visit.

“It reflects our shared belief in the power of education to bridge continents, build partnerships, and shape a more connected and empowered world.”

Cletus Springer, Chairman of the college’s board of governors, called for a robust partnership between the College and Nigerian universities and polytechnics in student and faculty exchange, joint research, digital innovation, and strengthening technical and vocational education.

On behalf of the Board and college community, Springer thanked President Tinubu for announcing scholarships for OECS students to study in Nigeria.

He said: We are excited about our students learning alongside their Nigerian peers.

“This is the surest way for our respective peoples to build networks that cross oceans but remain rooted in our shared African-Caribbean identity.”

He also applauded the President’s decision to engage directly with the academic community.

Springer said: Your presence here today is deeply inspiring.

“We are touched that, among the many options you had for your official visit, you prioritised spending time with us, especially with our students, 25 of whom are here today and the countless others watching online.”

Reflecting on the legacy of Sir Arthur Lewis and Sir Darnley Alexander, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, both of whom were of Saint Lucian descent, Springer highlighted the intellectual and historical connections that bind Saint Lucia and Nigeria.

He said: “Their lives inspire today’s leaders and institutions—such as our own Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and Nigerian universities—to reignite intellectual, educational, and cultural collaboration in pursuit of shared development goals.”

Speaking on behalf of the student body, Naeem Philbert, President of the Students’ Council at SALCC, described President Tinubu’s visit as a moment of reconnection between Africa and its diaspora.

“Today is not just about diplomatic formality—it is a quiet yet powerful affirmation that we have not forgotten one another,” Philbert said, adding: “Though our stories have been written on different ocean sides, they remain deeply connected.

“For many of us in Saint Lucia, Nigeria is not a foreign country.

“It is family.

“Its music, literature, and legacy live with us.”

Philbert also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the scholarship initiative.

He said: Your Excellency, your generosity in offering these opportunities speaks volumes.

“We look forward to building lasting bridges—student to student, story to story.

“This visit brings with it not only the weight of legacy but the promise of possibility for youth like us.”

The Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; Minister of the Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Director-General of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps, Hon. Yusuf Yakub; and Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, accompanied the President on the visit to the school.

Before departing the college, President Tinubu paid his respects at Sir Arthur Lewis’s gravesite in the school compound.

