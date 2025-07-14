Tinubu to receive Buhari’s body in Katsina on Tuesday

The Federal Government has announced that the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari will arrive Katsina on Tuesday, July 15, at 12PM, ahead of his likely burial by 3pm in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

In a formal briefing on Monday evening, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the Federal Government has concluded plans for a state burial for the late president and has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to oversee the arrangements in collaboration with the Katsina State Government and the Buhari family.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally receive the late president’s remains at the airport in Katsina. From there, the body will be conveyed to Daura for the Jana’iza (Islamic funeral prayer) and subsequent interment at Buhari’s residence.

“The burial arrangements for the departed former President Muhammadu Buhari are a matter of national importance,” Idris said. “A high-level Inter-Ministerial Committee has been put in place to ensure the occasion reflects the dignity and legacy of one of Nigeria’s most influential leaders.”

The Inter-Ministerial Committee is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and includes key federal ministers such as those of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Defence, Information, Works, Interior, and the FCT, among others. Also on the committee are the Inspector General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, DSS Director-General, and senior presidential aides.

As part of the mourning protocol, President Tinubu has declared seven days of national mourning, which began on Sunday, July 13, 2025. During this period, all national flags are to be flown at half-mast, and a public holiday has been declared for Tuesday, July 15.

In addition, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been rescheduled to Friday, July 18, to allow cabinet members to attend the burial. Twenty-five members of the FEC have been directed to proceed to Katsina and remain in Daura for the Third-Day Prayer (Fidau) scheduled for Wednesday, July 16.

The minister also confirmed that a condolence register has been opened at all federal ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja. Additional registers are being opened at Nigerian embassies and missions worldwide.

A Federal Government delegation led by Vice-President Kashim Shettima is currently in London to finalise documentation and logistics for the repatriation of Buhari’s remains.

Idris noted that upon arrival in Katsina, a brief military ceremony will be held at the airport before the body is transported to Daura for interment.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu continues to receive condolence messages from heads of state and international dignitaries. The minister disclosed that several presidents and high-ranking foreign officials have indicated their intention to attend the funeral, with more details to be announced in due course.

The state burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari is shaping up to be one of the most solemn and significant national events in recent history, marking the final journey of a man who served Nigeria as both military head of state and democratically elected president.

