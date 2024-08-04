Tinubu to protesters: I’ll address concerns of citizens

President Bola Tinubu says his government is committed to listening to and addressing the concerns of citizens of the country.

President Tinubu gave the assurance in a national broadcast on Sunday on the ongoing nationwide protest.

He said he had heard Nigerians, especially the youth, saying: “I have heard you loud and clear.

“I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

“But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart.

“We must work together to build a brighter future, where every Nigerian can live with dignity and prosperity.”

According to Tinubu, the task of building a brighter future is a collective one, and he is leading the charge as President.

He said: “A lot of work has gone into stabilising our economy and I must stay focused on ensuring that the benefits reach every single Nigerian as promised.

“My administration is working very hard to improve and expand our national infrastructure and create more opportunities for our young people.”

The President enjoined the protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which he said he had always acceded to at the slightest opportunity.

He added: “Nigeria requires all hands on deck and needs us all – regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together in reshaping our destiny as a nation.

“To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you.

Also Read:

“There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.”

According to Tinubu, democracy progresses when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected.

He said: “Our law enforcement agencies should continue to ensure the full protection of lives and properties of innocent citizens in a responsible manner.

“My vision for our country is one of a just and prosperous nation where each person may enjoy the peace, freedom, and meaningful livelihood that only democratic good governance can provide.

“One that is open, transparent and accountable to the Nigerian people.”

Tinubu decried the destruction of properties and looting that characterised the protests in some states.

He said: “I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops.”

He said this was contrary to the promise of the protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country.

He added: “The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.

“I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests.

“We must stop further bloodshed, violence and destruction.”

Tinubu said as president of the country, he must ensure public order.

He said in line with his constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, his government would not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear the nation apart.

Post Views: 0